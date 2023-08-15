© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Environment, Energy and Transportation
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | VCRs and DVD players and other devices now taken in Oregon E-cycling

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published August 15, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT

Maybe you have a drawer or a cabinet in your home that contains your OLD electronics... the devices that you once relied upon, but that got eclipsed by later/better/faster technology.

What do you DO with that stuff? It's an old question, and one that the Oregon Legislature addressed anew in this year's session. Like the old gadgets, the law on electronic recycling--E-cyling--was out of date.

Now it includes things like VCRs and fax machines. Michael Lee from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality visits with details of what is taken, and where.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
