Wed 9 AM | VCRs and DVD players and other devices now taken in Oregon E-cycling

Maybe you have a drawer or a cabinet in your home that contains your OLD electronics... the devices that you once relied upon, but that got eclipsed by later/better/faster technology.

What do you DO with that stuff? It's an old question, and one that the Oregon Legislature addressed anew in this year's session. Like the old gadgets, the law on electronic recycling--E-cyling--was out of date.

Now it includes things like VCRs and fax machines. Michael Lee from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality visits with details of what is taken, and where.