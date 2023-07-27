Fri 9:25 | Harvest time approaches, as we Garden for Life

Fruit and vegetables are getting big, and flowers are in full bloom in many a garden. And if we're not careful, bugs are having some fun with the garden bounty.

We talk bugs and planting for the cool season and more with Lynn Kunstman. Lynn is a Jackson County Master Gardener and our partner in a recurring segment we call Garden for Life. Lynn is happy to take up concerns from listeners, and you can get questions into the next session by emailing jx@jeffnet.org.

You can also get help from the Master Gardener Plant Clinic. Whether you're an experienced gardener, a novice, or just a listener, there's fun to be had in talking about gardening.