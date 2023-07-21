Mon 9 AM | New maps and new fish enhancements take effect under Oregon's new private forest rules

© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The SFISH Program provides assistance and up to 100 percent funding of fish passage projects under forest roads. Juvenile coho salmon benefit from properly functioning fish passages.
Private forests in Oregon did not suddenly change recently, but management of them did. As of July 1st, the Oregon Forest Practices Act governing logging on private land contains a bunch of new provisions. Chief among them is greater protection for streams in private forests, and that required an updating of state maps and some other moves.

The new regimen, set in motion by the Private Forest Accord, also includes a program to improve fish habitat in streams; it comes with the catchy acronym of S-FISH. We learn more about the practices, their implementation, and the incentives of S-FISH in a chat with Thomas Whittington and Josh Hanson from the Oregon Department of Forestry.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
