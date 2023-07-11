© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Environment, Energy and Transportation
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:40 | Gas company generates heat by using customer money on lawyers against regulations

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published July 11, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT

Avista, which provides natural gas service in Southern Oregon, wants to raise its rates. The company filed a proposal to boost rates an average of 7% with the Oregon Public Utilities Commission at the beginning of March.

PUC is considering the request, and commissioners have a lot of paperwork to go through. Some of it, filed recently, slams Avista for spending money on lawyers to sue Oregon over climate regulations. Climate Solutions and Rogue Climate are among the groups who do not want gas users paying for lawyers working to defeat regulations.

We hear more in a visit with Jess Grady-Benson from Rogue Climate and Greer Ryan from Climate Solutions, who filed the paperwork with PUC.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
