Wed 9:40 | Gas company generates heat by using customer money on lawyers against regulations

Avista, which provides natural gas service in Southern Oregon, wants to raise its rates. The company filed a proposal to boost rates an average of 7% with the Oregon Public Utilities Commission at the beginning of March.

PUC is considering the request, and commissioners have a lot of paperwork to go through. Some of it, filed recently, slams Avista for spending money on lawyers to sue Oregon over climate regulations. Climate Solutions and Rogue Climate are among the groups who do not want gas users paying for lawyers working to defeat regulations.

We hear more in a visit with Jess Grady-Benson from Rogue Climate and Greer Ryan from Climate Solutions, who filed the paperwork with PUC.

