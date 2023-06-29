Fri 9:40 | Underground History takes to the field at a Rogue Valley farm
Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology's Chelsea Rose hosts conversations on the JX about archaeology and the fascinating process of unearthing our pasts.
In this episode she brings listeners along on an archaeological survey as she and her team check out a Rogue Valley farm to learn what was there before.
The research not only offers some early history of the farm, but gives a window to study how agriculture and life was once done.