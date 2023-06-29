© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
History
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:40 | Underground History takes to the field at a Rogue Valley farm

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 29, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT

Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology's Chelsea Rose hosts conversations on the JX about archaeology and the fascinating process of unearthing our pasts.

In this episode she brings listeners along on an archaeological survey as she and her team check out a Rogue Valley farm to learn what was there before.

The research not only offers some early history of the farm, but gives a window to study how agriculture and life was once done.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
