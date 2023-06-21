Thu 9:40 | School is out, but not Farm to School

Rogue Valley Farm to School works to connect students with the places where their food comes from, introducing farmers and farming practices to their brains and fresh food for their school meals. With classrooms dark for the summer, RVF2S turns its attention to summer camps for elementary school students... and to a fundraiser called Turnip the Beet, June 25th.

Could you tell it includes live music? Kristin Pew, Co-Executive Director, talks to us about the plans for the event and the summer, and the school year beyond.