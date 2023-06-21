© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:40 | School is out, but not Farm to School

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 21, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT

Rogue Valley Farm to School works to connect students with the places where their food comes from, introducing farmers and farming practices to their brains and fresh food for their school meals. With classrooms dark for the summer, RVF2S turns its attention to summer camps for elementary school students... and to a fundraiser called Turnip the Beet, June 25th.

Could you tell it includes live music? Kristin Pew, Co-Executive Director, talks to us about the plans for the event and the summer, and the school year beyond.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
