Thu 9:25 | Garden for Life goes live in a second June visit with Lynn

For once, we're not dealing with abject drought conditions in much of the region. But spring has definitely thrown some curveballs at people growing plants outdoors, including a freeze warning for parts of the region for the day before summer started.

We have many questions--as always--for our resident gardener, Lynn Kunstman. Lynn is a Jackson County Master Gardener and our partner in a recurring segment we call Garden for Life. She's live with us for this segment, and you can get questions into this or the next session by emailing jx@jeffnet.org.

You can also get help from the Master Gardener Plant Clinic. Whether you're an experienced gardener, a novice, or just a listener, there's fun to be had in talking about gardening.