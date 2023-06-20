© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:40 | Transportation agencies may be forced to take action to help protect fish

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 20, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT

Where the rubber meets the road lies potential danger for fish and other creatures of the water. Research in recent years shows that a chemical used to stabilize the rubber in vehicle tires, 6PPD, wears off the tires in normal use and falls on roadways. The next rainstorm then washes the chemical down the road drains, generally directly into streams.

6PPD can be toxic to fish, and the Center for Biological Diversity says the transportation departments in Oregon and California are not taking any action to keep it out of streams. So CBD just filed a notice of intent to sue those agencies to produce action.

Emily Jeffers, Senior Attorney in CBD's Ocean Program, gives the details.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team