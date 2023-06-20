Wed 9:40 | Transportation agencies may be forced to take action to help protect fish

Where the rubber meets the road lies potential danger for fish and other creatures of the water. Research in recent years shows that a chemical used to stabilize the rubber in vehicle tires, 6PPD, wears off the tires in normal use and falls on roadways. The next rainstorm then washes the chemical down the road drains, generally directly into streams.

6PPD can be toxic to fish, and the Center for Biological Diversity says the transportation departments in Oregon and California are not taking any action to keep it out of streams. So CBD just filed a notice of intent to sue those agencies to produce action.

Emily Jeffers, Senior Attorney in CBD's Ocean Program, gives the details.

