Fri 9:40 | The Ground Floor: The business that helps businesses stay on the good side of the SEC

There's money to be made in providing services to people. There's potentially BIGGER money to be made in providing services to other businesses.

Just think about all the regulations that they have to follow; Elizabeth Cope did. She noticed through previous jobs how much work it took for businesses to keep up with the requirements of the federal Securities and Exchange Commission. She ended up forming her own company, Ashland-based SEC Compliance Solutions.

The story of the business and what it does for other businesses is the focus of the latest edition of The Ground Floor, with host Cynthia Scherr of Scherr Management Consulting. We get the story of what the SEC needs, and how SEC Compliance Solutions helps meet them.

