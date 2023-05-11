Fri 9:25 | My Better Half features Rogue Valley spa expert

© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

My Better Half features Rogue Valley spa expert

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 11, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT
my-better-half-episode.png

As someone who had the value of water therapy instilled in her at a young age, it’s not surprising that Mary Bemis finds herself living on the Rogue River in Southern Oregon. On this episode of My Better Half, Mary outlines the Seven Tenets of Spa and charts her course to becoming known as “the mother of American spa media”.

She’s long been known for making waves in the wellness industry – through the serial launches of spa magazines, and for keeping spas accountable in the way they describe their services. Her work has garnered her both a Folio Women in Media Award and a Dedicated Contributor Award from the International Spa Association.

Now in her sixties, Mary is still active as a lecturer on spa culture and the Editorial Director of Insider's Guide to Spas. She visits with MBH host Vanessa Finney.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
