Fri 9:25 | My Better Half features Rogue Valley spa expert

As someone who had the value of water therapy instilled in her at a young age, it’s not surprising that Mary Bemis finds herself living on the Rogue River in Southern Oregon. On this episode of My Better Half, Mary outlines the Seven Tenets of Spa and charts her course to becoming known as “the mother of American spa media”.

She’s long been known for making waves in the wellness industry – through the serial launches of spa magazines, and for keeping spas accountable in the way they describe their services. Her work has garnered her both a Folio Women in Media Award and a Dedicated Contributor Award from the International Spa Association.

Now in her sixties, Mary is still active as a lecturer on spa culture and the Editorial Director of Insider's Guide to Spas. She visits with MBH host Vanessa Finney.