The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | Oregon providers discuss senior care away from the big city

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 10, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT
rural health conference

It was the Hollywood star Bette Davis who said “Old age ain't no place for sissies.” And Ms. Davis lived in the Los Angeles metro area, where there were, and are, plenty of medical facilities to see to the needs of older people.

It's a different story for people growing old in the quiet of the countryside, and the Oregon Office of Rural Health is well aware. That office and the organization Age+ is teaming up with several other entities on a Forum on Aging in Rural Oregon next week in Seaside (May 15-17).

Attendees will include everyone from care providers to philanthropists, discussing getting needed care to seniors who need it. Sarah Andersen, Field Services Director for OORH and Age+ President Stephanie Hooper are our guests.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
