Wed 9 AM | Prepping for 4-22 with Earth Day Oregon and partners

Earth Day is on the way. April 22nd marks the 53rd anniversary of the first Earth Day, and people around the world will be observing the good things we do for the planet... or should be doing, anyway.

Oregon's celebrations include the organization Earth Day Oregon, which brings businesses and nonprofits together in a quest for sustainability. We visit with EDO about events in Southern Oregon, in a visit with Executive Director Kelly Stevens. The chat also includes Dawn Haight, Executive Director of the Klamath Lake Land Trust.