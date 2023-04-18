© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | Prepping for 4-22 with Earth Day Oregon and partners

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 18, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT
earth day oregon klamath

Earth Day is on the way. April 22nd marks the 53rd anniversary of the first Earth Day, and people around the world will be observing the good things we do for the planet... or should be doing, anyway.

Oregon's celebrations include the organization Earth Day Oregon, which brings businesses and nonprofits together in a quest for sustainability. We visit with EDO about events in Southern Oregon, in a visit with Executive Director Kelly Stevens. The chat also includes Dawn Haight, Executive Director of the Klamath Lake Land Trust.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team