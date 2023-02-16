© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:40 | Savor tracks down fresh produce from here, in the dead of winter

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 16, 2023 at 10:17 AM PST
Will Smith
/
The 3 B’s broccoli , broccolini and broccoli raab!!! Easy sauté of raab, garlic, olive oil, chili flake , Lemon zest!

Where do you get fresh produce this time of year, maybe Chile or Bolivia? How about Rogue River?

Our food segment, Savor, features host and food stylist Will Smith looking high and low for what's fresh and good from the land around us. And this month his gaze falls upon Easy Valley Farm near the city of Rogue River, selling local produce from their and other nearby farms.

Christine Arapolu runs the place; she brings the greens and the news about them to this edition of Savor.

