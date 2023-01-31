Wed 9:40 | Homeland Security works to get human trafficking out of illegal weed business

The legalization of cannabis in both of our states led to a lot more weed being available at decent prices. That's a benefit to consumers, but there have been considerable costs to society as an illegal black market has continued to thrive in the shadow of legalization.

One concern is human trafficking: people who work for illegal cannabis operations generally don't or can't go to police when they are troubled, abused, or worse. Homeland Security Investigations out of Seattle investigates human trafficking and works to stop the process in the Northwest.

Special Agent in Charge Robert Hammer talks to JPR's Roman Battaglia about what's already being done, and what more needs to be done.