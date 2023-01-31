© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:40 | Homeland Security works to get human trafficking out of illegal weed business

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 31, 2023 at 10:33 AM PST
cannabis.jpg
Wikipedia Commons/emeraldeye
/

The legalization of cannabis in both of our states led to a lot more weed being available at decent prices. That's a benefit to consumers, but there have been considerable costs to society as an illegal black market has continued to thrive in the shadow of legalization.

One concern is human trafficking: people who work for illegal cannabis operations generally don't or can't go to police when they are troubled, abused, or worse. Homeland Security Investigations out of Seattle investigates human trafficking and works to stop the process in the Northwest.

Special Agent in Charge Robert Hammer talks to JPR's Roman Battaglia about what's already being done, and what more needs to be done.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team