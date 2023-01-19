© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:25 | Savor turns off the stove in favor of Higher Power

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 19, 2023 at 10:02 AM PST
savor-episode.png

Okay, so humans are the only animals that cook their food. That may have made our brains bigger, but who's smarter: the other animals, or the ones spending time washing pots and pans?

Don't answer until you've heard this month's Savor segment with food stylist and host Will Smith. This time around, Will visits with Maria and Sara DiMaggio of Higher Power, the Ashland-based maker of raw foods. Listen for details of the offerings, from raw granolas to "extreme power balls."

