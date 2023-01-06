© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Jefferson-Exchange.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | North Coast quake expert describes what happened in Ferndale quake

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 6, 2023 at 10:03 AM PST
ferndale quake damage 2022
Building inspector Kevin Caldwell red-tags a home in Rio Dell, Calif., that lost an awning and deck after an earthquake hit Humboldt County on Tuesday. Kent Porter/AP

It was just after 2:30 in the morning when the ground began shaking in Humboldt County, and it shook a lot on December 20th.

The ShakeAlert system that lets people know an earthquake has begun notified people miles away from the quake's epicenter near Ferndale. The people notified included Lori Dengler, geophysicist and longtime professor from Cal Poly-Humboldt, who happened to be in Sacramento when the quake hit.

The data are still being collected, but what's known already indicates some serious force, one of the stronger earthquakes in recorded California history. Lori Dengler tells us this and more in a visit two weeks after the main quake.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
