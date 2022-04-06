© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Thu 8:30 | Climate Week: How large fires are affecting insurers, and so homeowners

Published April 6, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
Having a home burn down is traumatic, but a home insurance policy will generally pay for the house itself to be rebuilt.

The trouble is, fires are becoming so much more common, especially in California, that insurance companies are approaching a point where they either can't offer fire insurance, or can't offer it at an affordable price.

Emma Marris, a journalist based in Klamath County, wrote of the situation recently in The Atlantic.

She visits to talk about fires and insurance, and the likelihood that our building patterns will change to keep houses out of fire zones.

climate change
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
