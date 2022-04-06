Thu 8:30 | Climate Week: How large fires are affecting insurers, and so homeowners

Having a home burn down is traumatic, but a home insurance policy will generally pay for the house itself to be rebuilt.

The trouble is, fires are becoming so much more common, especially in California, that insurance companies are approaching a point where they either can't offer fire insurance, or can't offer it at an affordable price.

Emma Marris, a journalist based in Klamath County, wrote of the situation recently in The Atlantic.

She visits to talk about fires and insurance, and the likelihood that our building patterns will change to keep houses out of fire zones.