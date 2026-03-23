New Redding apartments will serve homeless individuals, couples

The nonprofit Faithworks Community Coalition, Inc., is building 14 new apartments across the street from Redding City Hall.

The project, called Parkview Haven, will be a mix of studios and one-bedrooms.

FaithWorks Executive Director Crystal Spencer said the apartments will be factory-built and installed on site this fall.

"Here in the next few months, the on-site work will start," she said. "Then, literally, overnight, you're going to blink, there's going to be just concrete there, and the next day, the whole building is going to be craned in, so it's going to be pretty cool."

The housing will be permanent, not transitional, and services such as case management will be available on-site. The first floor will be ADA-accessible and include office space for FaithWorks.

Spencer said the nonprofit currently offers transitional and permanent housing only for families and veterans.

FaithWorks Community Coalition, Inc. The groundbreaking for the Parkview Haven project on Monday, March 23, 2026.

"We don't have the ability currently to provide either of those services to a single individual or just a couple, unless they're a married veteran couple," she said.

Spencer said Parkview Haven will allow the group to serve a new demographic.

Tenants will pay rent, estimated at 70% to 90% of the market rate.

"Which isn't saying a lot because that is actually really high right now," Spencer said. "Likely, the folks that land in these units will be folks that have employment."

Anyone interested in living at the site must be added to the county’s coordinated entry system and can call 211 to do so.

FaithWorks will select the most vulnerable people from the Homeless Management Information System to live at Parkview Haven.