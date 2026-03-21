Redding film festival puts Northern California stories in the spotlight

Stories from Northern California and beyond will take center stage in Redding on March 21, as the Sundial Film Festival showcases 25 independent films at the Cascade Theatre.

The one-day festival highlights local filmmakers alongside other entries, offering a platform for regional stories that often have limited opportunities for wide release.

Organizers selected 25 films from a record 150 submissions. Screenings are scheduled in three blocks with content tailored to different audiences.

“They’re set up in a tiered way so the whole family can enjoy,” said Tyler Faires, festival director. “The 10:30 is more G-rated, the 2 p.m. is more PG, and the 7 p.m. is PG-13.”

Faires described the festival as family-friendly, with films from across California and around the world, including several locally produced projects.

The festival will also feature guest appearances. Faires said director and actor Kate Cobb and actor Kevin Bigley are expected to attend, along with participating filmmakers. A student film in this year’s lineup includes voice work from actor Steve Martin and other well-known actors.

Local films and community stories

This year’s films explore a wide range of subjects, including end-of-life planning, rock climbing, costume design and missed connections.

shastastories.com Autie Carlisles' "Herencia y Raices" screens during the 10:30 a.m. Locals Block on March 21.

The Locals Block includes “Herencia y Raíces” (“Heritage and Tradition”), directed by independent filmmaker Autie Carlisle. The film follows a Mexican American community as they work to sustain a children’s dance program in Tulelake.

Carlisle said she focused on the commitment required to keep the program going despite limited resources.

“They’re very tenacious," she said. "They keep their culture through this dance.”

Carlisle first connected with the community through her documentary series “Shasta Stories.".

"I just started to make friendships and relationships and ask people about their stories. How did they end up in Tulelake? What makes it home to them?" she said. "And that brought out more of the history of the Braceros and the Mexican American community."

Carlisle said she also explored questions of identity, particularly for biracial residents navigating multiple cultures. She said the film’s reception has helped reflect a sense of pride within the community.

“When people see their stories presented in a meaningful way, they stand a little taller,” she said.

“I think it has reflected back their beauty to them," she said.

sundialfilmfestival.org The one-day Sundial Film Fest returns to the Cascade Theatre March 21, 2026.

Building a regional film ecosystem

Faires said the festival plays a role in strengthening the regional film community, alongside efforts by the Shasta Media Coalition and the Redding Film Fund, which he helped establish.

“We need to help these filmmakers produce work because there’s not really an industry in Redding,” Faires said.

He said the coalition brings together filmmakers for monthly meetings, technical training, script readings and collaborative projects. The group also shares equipment and job opportunities to help build local capacity.

"Thee hope that we can bring more productions to our region," he said

The Sundial Film Festival is March 21 at the Cascade Theatre. Ticket information is available at cascadetheatre.org.

