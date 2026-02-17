Shelters open as snow blankets Southern Oregon and Northern California

A major winter storm is moving through southwest Oregon and northwest California, prompting homeless service providers to open severe weather shelters across the region.

Higher elevations have seen the heaviest snowfall.

James White, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Eureka, said the storm signals the return of winter.

"We're far below average for snowfall across most of Northern California, so this would be kind of more of a moderate, typical winter storm," he said. "It's particularly notable just because we've had so few this year. That said, it's still a lot of snow at those upper elevations."

White urged drivers to use caution when traveling over mountain passes.

The National Weather Service has issued multiple warnings and advisories across the region.

White said this storm should last through Wednesday, and there’s the potential for stronger storms this weekend and early next week that could bring high winds and possible flooding.

Shelters and warming centers across the region have expanded services to provide beds, meals and relief from the cold.

Ashland

Opportunities for Housing, Resources and Assistance, known as OHRA, will open two severe weather shelters in Ashland Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 2200 Ashland St. and 2350 Ashland St.

Each site has space for 10 additional beds and will provide food and hot coffee. The shelters will operate from 5 p.m. to 10 a.m.

Grants Pass

MINT has activated its warming center at 218 Redwood Highway in Grants Pass through Friday. The site offers 75 beds nightly, along with food and warm beverages. It will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Medford

ACCESS will open its severe weather shelter at 5:30 p.m. at 332 W 6th Street. The shelter has 64 beds available on a first-come, first-served basis.

To receive the latest shelter updates, residents can text MED4SHELTERS to 888777.

Roman Battaglia / JPR A snowy neighborhood in Talent on Feb. 17, 2026.

Redding

The Good News Rescue Mission has opened its emergency overnight shelter and a day center that provides three meals daily. The overnight shelter has capacity for 250 people and operates from 6 p.m. to 6:30 a.m., with the day center open during alternate hours.

Arcata

The Arcata House Partnership has opened both an emergency overnight shelter and a daytime warming center. The warming center offers food, showers, phone charging and other services. The overnight shelter provides dinner.

Both will remain open at least through Saturday morning. Pets are welcome. Those seeking services can stop by 501 Ninth Street or call 707-633-6236.

Eureka

The Betty Kwan Chinn Homeless Foundation at 133 Seventh St. will not open Tuesday night due to staffing issues but plans to open Wednesday night from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. The shelter can accomodate 37 people and will provide food.