Curry County solicits residents' solutions to homelessness crisis at crowded town hall

Hundreds of residents packed a Friday night event focused on illegal camping and the hazardous waste it often leaves behind.

The South Coast suffers from a lack of resources, including mental health support and shelters.

People raised a variety of issues and offered possible solutions, ranging from a volunteer trash pickup program to stricter law enforcement.

Some urged more compassion for those experiencing homelessness, while others advocated for an end to homeless services and more prosecution.

Representatives from the Curry County Board of Commissioners, the District Attorney's Office, the Sheriff's Office, Oregon State Police, the Oregon Department of Transportation, AllCare Health and Advanced Health attended the event.

Nearly 40 residents spoke.

Matthew Vorderstrasse, executive director of the North Bend City/Coos-Curry Housing Authorities, spoke about previously working at the nonprofit Rogue Retreat, which provides extensive homeless services in Southern Oregon.

Vorderstrasse said offering multiple housing programs, as Rogue Retreat does, provides an opportunity.

"It allowed us to create a continuum where we began to mobilize people and move them forward in upward mobility," he said.

At the meeting, St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church proposed converting a 12-acre site into pallet shelters, a kitchen, showers and laundry facilities for homeless folks.

"It’s going to drastically reduce the problem," said Rev. Bernie Lindley. "Then all of the other solutions that we have in mind about trash collection and things like that would be much, much less. And then people would have access to restrooms, electricity, a secure place to be at night."

Residents repeatedly brought up concerns about a lack of law enforcement in the area. Voters have twice rejected a levy to fund law enforcement, leaving the department short-staffed.

There have also been ongoing tensions between county commissioners and Sheriff John Ward, who did not attend Friday's meeting, much to residents' chagrin.

The county will hold a workshop Feb. 4 to further discuss solutions.

"We're not going to be able to solve it overnight," said Sam Baugh, community engagement manager for Advanced Health. "I'm excited about being able to be part of a solution, being part of a task force in order to get this solved."