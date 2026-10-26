Jackson County Fire District 5 shifts operations to District 3

Jackson County Fire District 5 will transfer all its employees to Fire District 3 at the end of the year under an agreement that expands their shared services.

District 5, which serves Phoenix, Talent and rural areas outside Ashland, has struggled with millions of dollars in debt, board resignations and staffing shortages. Fire Chief Mike Hussey, who leads both districts, said combining personnel will make it easier to staff District 5’s three stations.

District 3 already provides administrative services under an agreement approved in 2024.

Greg Costanzo, District 5 board chair, said the expanded agreement will help save money.

“As the costs are skyrocketing, the tax base isn't going up to the same level,” he said. “So fire districts around the state of Oregon are getting the squeeze.”

Hussey said the arrangement will give District 5 access to a larger pool of employees.

“District 5 now has access to over 100 employees, where there were only 21 before," said Hussey. "And the combination of all of our resources, it just builds a lot more capacity.”

District 3 has also been training District 5 personnel. Hussey said combining staffing will make it easier to cover shifts, with additional help expected when fire academy recruits graduate in May.

Hussey said the agreement could eventually lead to a merger if the arrangement works as intended. He said that step would likely require voter approval.

Costanzo remains undecided about a merger.

“There's still something about having your own district that taxpayers like,” he said.

Meanwhile, District 5 continues working to repay its debt. Hussey said its finances have improved this year and that it plans to pay off all but its largest debt by the end of 2030.

The district is also awaiting the results of an audit of its 2024 fiscal-year finances, which will help determine the future of a $1.4 million FEMA loan.