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Humboldt Bay Harbor District candidates weigh development and conservation

Jefferson Public Radio | By Roman Battaglia
Published October 26, 2026 at 4:15 PM PDT
Three pictures of people side by side, two men on the left and a woman on the right.
Candidate websites
From left to right: Incumbent Craig Benson, Christopher Honar and Jane Madsen, candidates for the Humboldt Bay Harbor District.

From local jobs to oyster farming, three candidates outline priorities for Humboldt Bay as plans advance for a terminal to assemble floating wind turbines.

Three candidates seeking a seat on the Humboldt Bay Harbor District commission offered different priorities for a proposed offshore wind terminal, from creating local jobs to protecting the bay’s oyster industry.

The Division 4 seat covers most of Eureka and the southern Samoa Peninsula, including the proposed terminal site. The district plans to develop a facility to assemble and prepare floating wind turbines for deployment off the West Coast.

The candidates met at a forum last week hosted by the Humboldt Association of Realtors.

Incumbent Craig Benson said conservation comes before port development, but the district should still have a say in offshore wind’s future.

“We also have to respond to what's going to happen to us," he said. "Do we want to be involved in that? Do we want to just stay out of it completely and just watch it happen offshore, where we don't derive any benefit from it? I think we can find a way to derive benefit from it.”

Chris Honar, a small business owner, said Humboldt Bay is critical to offshore wind and clean energy development. He said the commission can set the port's vision.

"These are the decisions that in the coming years are going to reach into people's daily lives, their jobs, their neighborhoods, their homes, and their ability to enjoy this place," said Honar. "I want a working waterfront where local people can build a future."

Jane Madsen, a retired judge, questioned the viability of a zero-emission port and raised concerns about the terminal’s potential effects on oyster farming.

"We're the only clean bay left," she said. "I don't want to see it turn into Oakland."

Madsen said additional ship traffic could stir up sediment in the bay and hurt oyster farming, which a recent report estimated contributed $31 million to the local economy.

The Humboldt Bay Harbor, Recreation and Conservation District, which oversees activities ranging from dredging to recreation, is preparing an environmental impact report on the proposed terminal.

A public meeting on the environmental review is scheduled for Nov. 4. Construction could begin as early as 2028, depending on funding and permits.
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Politics & Government Top StoriesCalifornia NewsElection 2026HumboldtHumboldt CountyWind energyElectionsAppfeed
Roman Battaglia
Roman Battaglia is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. Roman came to JPR as part of the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism in 2019. He then joined Delaware Public Media as a Report For America fellow before returning to the JPR newsroom.
See stories by Roman Battaglia
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