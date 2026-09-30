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Miranda's Rescue open again as authorities investigate owner

Jefferson Public Radio | By Justin Higginbottom
Published September 30, 2026 at 6:12 AM PDT
A police officer stands behind a podium, turned toward a picture of excavated property.
Humboldt County Sheriff's Office screenshot
Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal speaks at a press conference on June 29, 2026.

A controversial animal rescue in Humboldt County has reopened, leaving some locals frustrated.

Miranda’s Rescue, the subject of an investigation into animal abuse and fraud, is again accepting dogs after closing briefly for violating county codes.

Authorities served a search warrant on the 50-acre sanctuary near Fortuna in June following allegations that owner Shannon Miranda had killed animals meant for adoption. Investigators excavated the remains of more than 100 dogs, many with gunshot wounds, at the property.

Jennifer Raymond first reported Miranda's Rescue to authorities after sneaking onto the property for evidence.

“The idea that there are any new animals going into that place," she said. "It just chills me to my bones."

Miranda has denied wrongdoing, saying he legally euthanized dogs.

“Placing a dog that could not legally be adopted would have violated the law and jeopardized the safety of people, other animals, and the rescue,” Miranda said in a July statement.

The county ordered Miranda’s Rescue to stop operating in July after discovering the nonprofit violated a 2003 conditional use permit. The rescue reopened after coming into temporary compliance.

To remain open, Miranda must submit an application for a grading permit by Sept. 30 as part of a compliance agreement with the county. John Ford, Humboldt County director of planning and building, said he has not received an application as of Sept. 29.

Miranda would likely need to close the rescue again if he does not obey the compliance agreement’s schedule.

Meanwhile, Raymond said locals are waiting for charges against Miranda.

“The community begins feeling really frustrated and angry with law enforcement, that nothing has happened and, in particular, that he is still being allowed to have animals there,” she said.

Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal told the Times Standard that the investigation against Miranda is entering its final few weeks.
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Justin Higginbottom
Justin Higginbottom is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. He's worked in print and radio journalism in Utah as well as abroad with stints in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. He spent a year reporting on the Myanmar civil war and has contributed to NPR, CNBC and Deutsche Welle (Germany’s public media organization).
See stories by Justin Higginbottom
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