Investigators find remans of more than 100 animals at Fortuna sanctuary

Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal said investigators excavated the remains of 117 dogs, many with apparent gunshot wounds, during last week’s search of Miranda’s Rescue in Fortuna.

“The deepest was about 12 to 15 feet,” Honsal said Monday at a press conference. “The dogs were layered.”

Local, state and federal agencies are investigating owner Shannon Miranda for alleged fraud and animal abuse, following claims that animals sent to the 50-acre sanctuary for adoption were instead killed. Animal shelters from across California paid Miranda's Rescue to take dogs intended for adoption.

Miranda has not been charged with a crime and has cooperated with authorities.

Honsal said investigators reviewing the sanctuary's intake and adoption records found 731 dogs unaccounted for this year. He said the remains recovered so far appear to have been buried this year.

Investigators also found 661 dog collars in a barn. Honsal said spent shell casings and blood spatter indicate animals were likely killed there.

The sheriff called on the state to regulate animal sanctuaries and rescue organizations. California lawmakers introduced a bill last year to track shelter animals, but that legislation died in committee.

“Animal shelters across the state are overwhelmed, rescues are beyond capacity, and too many healthy, adoptable animals are being put at risk because the system cannot keep up,” Honsal said.

“This horrific incident has exposed a blind spot in our animal welfare system, and enhanced transparency is needed," California Senator Mike McGuire and Assemblymember Chris Rogers said in a joint statement. "We are exploring every legislative avenue to help ensure a tragedy like this never happens again and will have more to report soon.”

Dozens of animals remain at Miranda's Rescue despite a rush by owners and shelters to reclaim pets from the property.

“I understand the public's cry for justice. I understand the public's cry for transparency,” Honsal said. “However, we must balance the public's right to know with the constitutional and legal rights of everyone involved.”

The investigation began after local residents gave police the remains of dogs they said they uncovered on the property with apparent bullet wounds.