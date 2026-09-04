© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

House Republicans investigate Oregon environmental groups' legal fees

Jefferson Public Radio | By Roman Battaglia
Published September 4, 2026 at 4:23 PM PDT
FILE - Old-growth Douglas fir trees stand along the Salmon River Trail, June 25, 2004, in Mt. Hood National Forest outside Zigzag, Ore.
Rick Bowmer
/
AP
Old-growth Douglas fir trees stand along the Salmon River Trail, June 25, 2004, in Mt. Hood National Forest outside Zigzag, Ore.

A U.S. House Committee is investigating Oregon Wild, Cascadia Wildlands and 17 other environmental groups over taxpayer-funded attorney fees.

The Republican-led U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources is investigating 19 environmental groups, including two based in Oregon, over money they receive after successfully challenging federal agencies in court.

The committee announced the investigation Friday, accusing the organizations of using environmental lawsuits to collect taxpayer-funded legal fees, allegedly resulting in environmental groups weaponizing lawsuits to make money. The committee has not presented evidence that the groups have broken the law.

The investigation includes Oregon Wild and Cascadia Wildlands. Neither nonprofit immediately responded to requests for comment Friday.

Both organizations’ most recent tax filings show that contributions and grants accounted for most of their revenue.

The committee also named the Center for Biological Diversity, a national nonprofit involved in environmental litigation across the JPR listening area. The organization reported nearly $5.7 million in legal settlements and attorney fee awards in its 2024 federal tax filing. That represented about 12% of its nearly $46 million in total revenue. Contributions accounted for about $38 million.

The committee is seeking documents showing how the organizations decide when to sue and how they calculate requests for attorney fees. The committee has also asked representatives of the groups to testify in October.
Tags
Politics & Government Top StoriesOregon NewsCongressnon-profitAppfeed
Roman Battaglia
Roman Battaglia is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. Roman came to JPR as part of the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism in 2019. He then joined Delaware Public Media as a Report For America fellow before returning to the JPR newsroom.
See stories by Roman Battaglia
JPR's local journalism is now funded entirely by the communities we serve.
With federal funding gone, your monthly contribution sustains our work and makes fact-based news and information available to everyone.
🤍 Donate