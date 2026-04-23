Eugene petitioners begin push to get new climate tax on November ballot

Environmental activists in Eugene have started gathering signatures to get a new climate tax on this fall's ballot.

Only companies that make more than $1 billion nationally in gross profits each year—and more than $500,000 in Eugene—would be required to pay. Basic groceries, medicines, healthcare and garbage services wouldn't be included.

The revenue generated by the tax would be put towards climate infrastructure projects and green jobs programs.

Aya Cockram, the initiative's chief petitioner, said organizers were inspired by the Portland Clean Energy Fund. That tax on retail profits has generated more than $1.7 billion since voters approved its creation in 2018.

"One of the roadblocks that environmental activists and community justice advocates have really run into is the lack of funding," said Cockram. "So the question became 'how can we generate that?'"

Cockram said there's no firm list on what companies would qualify. But she said it's likely businesses like Amazon, Walmart, Home Depot, and Chase Bank would be included.

The initiative is backed by Beyond Toxics, the Breach Collective and the Oregon Chapter of the Sierra Club, among others.

Petitioners began collecting signatures on April 16. To get the measure on the ballot, they'll need to gather more than 8,700 signatures within 100 days.

Cockram said they're aiming for more than 15,000 and are feeling confident about their goal.

"We are so excited to get out in the community," said Cockram, "to show that this is really a progressive revenue generation mechanism that won't affect Eugenians, but will help hold billion dollar corporations accountable."

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