Three candidates vie for Curry County commissioner seat

A three-way race for a Curry County commissioner seat is highlighting divisions over public safety funding, transparency and the role of local government.

Incumbent Lynn Coker, who was appointed to the position nearly a year ago, faces Jeremy Dumire, a former sheriff’s deputy and emergency manager, and Jeff Schoonover, a volunteer focused on homelessness and housing.

Coker said his experience as a small-business owner, addiction recovery coach and high-level executive makes him well-suited for the role.

"I have policy experience with state, federal and international governments, and I'm familiar with how to walk those halls," he said. "I'm uniquely suited to continue to be a very strong commissioner on behalf of the residents of Curry County."

Coker said his priorities include fiscal responsibility and economic development.

"We must protect our taxpayer resources by advocating and implementing efforts to bring greater transparency and accountability on behalf of our taxpayers," he said. "They must see better under the tent called 'county operations.'"

Dumire said his top priority is funding for public safety, citing his background in law enforcement and support from the county sheriff.

"The residents in Curry County are fed up with the way this board is operated," he said. "If you watch the board meetings, they're in complete lockstep. There's no debate. There's no discussion. It's almost as if it's kabuki theater."

The Board of Commissioners has had a long-running, contentious relationship with the sheriff. Most recently, commissioners accused Sheriff John Ward of misconduct related to ammunition sales.

Dumire said he would focus on transparency, more opportunities for public comment and approachability through regular "Coffee with a Commissioner" meetings.

Cacophony / Wikimedia Commons South Harris Beach and Mill Beach in Brookings is seen from Harris State Park.

"We're supposed to be a government of the people, by the people, for the people," he said.

Schoonover, a relative newcomer to the region, said he would focus on homelessness, housing affordability and support for law enforcement.

"I just feel that there may be something amiss as far as the focus on humanitarianism," he said.

Schoonover said the volunteer work he does in Port Orford is on a much smaller scale than in Seattle, where he lived for 39 years.

"It's still the same need, still the same concerns and angst and pains and everything that come along with it," he said. "So I thought, 'Gosh, this might be something attainable for me to try and make an impact.'"

Dumire has faced criticism for a theft citation he received while serving as director of emergency services and for a series of civil judgments because of unpaid debts.

He said the citation was a misunderstanding over about $1,000 worth of county property that was left in his office, and the debts were due to divorces.

"I've been through divorce, pure and simple. And part of that is you end up with some bills that get missed out or what have you, and we've moved on from that," he said. "I would say that [the citations] are all just part of growing pains and growing up."

Dumire previously served as the county's emergency manager but resigned due to a "toxic work environment."

The League of Women Voters of Curry County will host a series of debates between the candidates later this month.

Ballots will be mailed starting April 29 and must be returned by May 19.