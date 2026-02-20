Oregon Democratic lawmakers push back on mass deportation efforts

Courtesy of Marion County Sheriff's Office Marion County Sheriff Nick Hunter

Marion County Sheriff Nick Hunter sat in front of a panel of Oregon state lawmakers near the start of the 2026 legislative session. He wore a black uniform, a gold star-shaped badge pinned to his chest and “N. Hunter” name tag embroidered in all capital letters across the front.

State Rep. Willy Chotzen, a Portland Democrat, fired off a question that is on the minds of many Americans.

“In your law enforcement experience, do you feel like our community would be safer if all levels of law enforcement of all types were following that same type of policy (having clearly identifiable officers) that Marion County sheriffs follow?” Chotzen asked Hunter.

The sheriff took a deep breath. He paused.

With masked federal immigration officers spreading out across the country and arresting people in near anonymity, Chotzen was asking the sheriff to wade into one of the more contentious political battles happening across the country and in Salem right now.

The state Legislature in California approved a measure to ban federal immigration agents from wearing masks.

The Trump administration challenged the law and a federal judge ruled the state can require federal agents to display identification, but can’t ban them from wearing masks. The judge did appear to suggest the ban on masks could be upheld if it wasn’t only applied to federal agents, but to all law enforcement officers.

The legal challenges are expected to continue.

Back in the committee room in Salem, Hunter initially responded carefully, saying it depends on the task the officer is trying to accomplish.

But ultimately, he was direct, “I don’t want it to be a question when my folks show up on the scene that it is law enforcement showing up.”

“So, I think there’s a lot to unpack with what you said, but the short answer is, I will support you and say, yes,” Hunter said. “A clear identification on the front end will always help with … better communication and outcomes.”

Several Democratically-controlled legislatures across the country, including Oregon, are in the process of adopting legislation to push back on aggressive federal immigration tactics.

Many of the bills could ultimately run up against what’s known as the U.S. Constitution’s Supremacy Clause, which basically says when state and federal laws conflict, the federal laws are the ones that stand.

But for Oregon Democrats, the push is worth it, and they’ve made responding to what they deem federal overreach as the central part of the short 35-day legislative session.

Generally, Republicans have taken a more circumspect approach. Ashley Kuenzi, a spokeswoman for the Senate Republicans, said many Republicans have voiced concerns about using taxpayer dollars to defend these policies in court.

“At the end of the day, our responsibility is to pass laws that are both good for Oregon and meet constitutional muster – not laws that create confusion, invite lawsuits, or make it harder for law enforcement to protect our communities," Kuenzi wrote in an email.

Here is a look at some of the wide range of bills currently under consideration.

House Bill 4138 (Banning masks for law enforcement agents): This would require law enforcement agents working in Oregon to be clearly identifiable. It would prohibit the use of masks, except if needed for medical reasons, undercover or SWAT operations.

SJR 203 (Asking voters to decide on law enforcement’s ability to mask): If approved, this resolution would ask voters to amend the Oregon Constitution to say that law enforcement agents in the state may not be masked and must wear clear identification, with some exceptions like for undercover operations, for SWAT teams or for health reasons. If lawmakers approve the measure, voters would have a chance to weigh in on November.

“If it were up to me, I’d ban ICE entirely. But that’s outside of my role as a state Senator,” Sen. Jeff Manning, D-Eugene, who was a police officer and also spent more than two decades as an enlisted member of the Army, said in a statement. “That’s why I’m focused on what we — as Oregonians — can do to reign in masked marauders, fight for accountability, and clearly state: We don’t need secret police terrorizing our community.”

Senate Bill 1538 (Protecting students from discrimination): This measure codifies immigration status as a protected class under anti-discrimation laws in the state’s K-12 public school system.

“We support codifying the right of our immigrant and migrant students to attend public education programs in schools in our state for free,” said Coalition of Oregon School Administrators policy director Morgan Allen at the bill’s public hearing. “I can’t believe we’re at the point where we feel like we have to codify that in state law, but we do support that change.”

Senate Bill 1563 (Right to sue law enforcement): This bill would allow a person to sue law enforcement or other government officials if they believe their civil rights have been violated.

Senate Bill 1570 (ICE in health care settings): This measure would create guidelines around what hospitals should do if federal immigration officials appear on hospital property.

The main thing the bill does, in its current state, is prevent hospitals from retaliating against employees who hand out pamphlets and know your rights information to patients.

Health care providers have reported people have missed medical appointments for fear of being arrested. The Trump administration reversed a Biden-era ban on immigration arrests in hospitals, schools and churches. In Oregon, an entire family was arrested and detained while they were seeking medical care for their 7-year-old daughter who had a nosebleed that wouldn’t stop.

Senate Bill 1587 (Protecting data): The goal of this measure is to prevent private companies from selling Oregonians’ personal data to the federal government, which can use it to target people for deportation or surveillance.

For example, the state’s Department of Motor Vehicle collects a lot of personal information. This bill would ensure they could not sell any of that information to data brokers, such as LexisNexis. That information could then be used by ICE agents to identify where a person lives.

“This legislation is geared at making sure our state can protect the information of Oregonians,” said Isa Peña, a director of strategy at the Innovation Law Lab, the nonprofit group championing this measure.

Senate Bill 1594 (Clarifying policies around ICE interactions and state agencies): This measure aims to clarify protocols for state agencies when federal immigration agents can access public schools, health facilities, court houses, public shelters and other public facilities.

House Bill 4079 (Safeguarding Students and Families Act): would require Oregon school districts, public universities and community colleges to have trained, designated staff to respond if federal immigration authorities arrive on school property. Schools must also develop a notification system for families and the community if immigration authorities show up on school property.

Last year, the Trump administration rescinded a Biden-era order that prohibited immigration enforcement activities from taking place in certain “sensitive areas.” These places included hospitals, schools and churches.

“How can students learn if they are worried about their safety or their family’s safety?” Rep. Ricki Ruiz, D-Gresham, said in a statement. “This bill gives schools the tools they need to respond appropriately and keep the focus where it belongs: on their education, their friendships and their development.”

House Bill 4111 (Immigration status not admissible in court): This measure would prohibit employers from retaliating if a person changes their immigration status. It would also prevent a person’s immigration status from being used in a civil case where the status is irrelevant, such as family court or wage theft.

House Bill 4117 (Money for legal assistance): This measure would appropriate $10 million to help provide free legal immigration help such as work authorization and asylum applications.

House Bill 4114 (Out-of-state law enforcement): This measure would ensure out-of-state law officials and federal immigration agents would have to identify themselves and have a proper warrant when entering people’s homes or buildings. If they don’t follow the regulations, a person could have the right to sue federal agents.

House Bill 4143 (Withholding money from the federal government): This measure would not send state taxpayer dollars to the federal government if the federal government withholds money from the state.

