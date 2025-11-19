© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Medford city manager abruptly resigns after just 14 months

Jefferson Public Radio | By Roman Battaglia
Published November 19, 2025 at 4:11 PM PST
Medford City Hall
Erik Neumann
/
JPR
Medford City Hall

The city has signed off on his exit terms but has not answered questions about the circumstances that led to his departure.

Medford City Manager Rob Field resigned, but city officials are not saying why.

Field resigned this week, according to an agreement with the city. Field has already been on paid administrative leave, and his official last day will be Monday, Nov. 24.

City Officials would not comment on why Field stepped down, and Field could not be reached for an interview.

He came to Medford just last year, after serving about two years as the city manager for San Bernardino, California.

According to the resignation agreement, Field will receive six months of severance pay, about $116,000. The agreement also notes that it is not an admission of any misconduct by Field.

Assistant City Manager Debbie Grady will serve as acting city manager until a new one is picked.
Roman Battaglia
Roman Battaglia is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. After graduating from Oregon State University, Roman came to JPR as part of the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism in 2019. He then joined Delaware Public Media as a Report For America fellow before returning to the JPR newsroom.
