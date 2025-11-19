Medford city manager abruptly resigns after just 14 months

Medford City Manager Rob Field resigned, but city officials are not saying why.

Field resigned this week, according to an agreement with the city. Field has already been on paid administrative leave, and his official last day will be Monday, Nov. 24.

City Officials would not comment on why Field stepped down, and Field could not be reached for an interview.

He came to Medford just last year, after serving about two years as the city manager for San Bernardino, California.

According to the resignation agreement, Field will receive six months of severance pay, about $116,000. The agreement also notes that it is not an admission of any misconduct by Field.

Assistant City Manager Debbie Grady will serve as acting city manager until a new one is picked.