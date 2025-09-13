© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
California passes ICE mask ban in closing days of legislative session

CalMatters | By Lynn La
Published September 13, 2025 at 7:34 AM PDT
Assemblymember Juan Carrillo speaks during an Assembly floor session at the state Capitol in Sacramento on Aug. 21, 2025.
Fred Greaves
/
CalMatters
Assemblymember Juan Carrillo speaks during an Assembly floor session at the state Capitol in Sacramento on Aug. 21, 2025.

After a summer characterized by masked federal agents detaining immigrants in Los Angeles, the California Legislature passed two measures Thursday that seek to force law enforcement officers to identify themselves.

Senate Bills 627 and 805 were among the most controversial to pass in the final days of this year’s legislative session. They would ban local, out-of-state and federal law enforcement officers from wearing face coverings, as well as require officers to be readily identifiable, respectively.

  • State Sen. Scott Wiener, a San Francisco Democrat and lead author of SB 627: “As we go through this horrific era of mass deportation and a Supreme Court that allows this authoritarian regime to do whatever the heck it wants to do — including straight-up racial profiling of Latino people — California should lead and put a stop to the secret police.”

The measures passed along party lines, with Republicans in opposition. Police unions also oppose the proposed mask ban.

  • GOP Sen. Tony Strickland of Huntington Beach, in a statement: “This is a reckless anti-law enforcement proposal that puts law enforcement officers and their families at real risk, undermining the safety of the men and women who bravely protect our communities.”

Though Friday should be the last day of session, lawmakers are expected to extend their work through Saturday to give final votes to some last-minute deals they struck this week. Those that pass will head to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk for his signature or veto, and those that don’t are dead for the year.

Other proposals awaiting Newsom’s decision, include:

  • Higher car dealer fees: SB 791 would raise the cap car dealers can charge to process documents from $85 to $260.
  • Abortion pill protections: AB 260 would help protect California pharmacists, doctors and hospitals from penalties for dispensing the abortion pill mifepristone to out-of-state patients, and remove the names of patients and providers from abortion medication prescriptions.
  • Kill mute swans: AB 764 would make it easier for hunters and landowners to kill the invasive species.
  • Save the bees: AB 1042 would create a health program for managed honey bees that would provide grants to beekeepers, farmers and others for projects and research supporting the struggling population.

