Humboldt County restricts lighting with dark sky ordinance

Jefferson Public Radio | By Roman Battaglia
Published August 21, 2025 at 6:35 AM PDT
A bright night sky in the forest
Bird Alliance of Oregon
/
Bird Alliance of Oregon
The night sky in Oregon

The night skies over Humboldt County will soon grow a bit darker, thanks to a new outdoor lighting ordinance approved by county supervisors.

The rules set standards for exterior lighting in unincorporated areas and create a process for residents to report lights that shine into their homes. Mark Wilson, vice president of Astronomers of Humboldt, said the ordinance will support science education by making it easier to see the stars.

“It's going to put Humboldt County in the forefront of protecting the night skies — not only in the state, but nationally and internationally," he said.

Dark sky ordinances aim to save energy, help animals that require darkness for migration and reduce light pollution from neighbors.

Eureka has its own light pollution rules, but they are less strict than the new county regulations..

Board of Supervisors Chair Michelle Bushnell said she's worried the new policy could strain code enforcement teams.

“It is going to cost more money," she said. "It is going to involve code enforcement, which it seems have a lot on their plate right now.”

The ordinance allows residents to report lighting that’s disruptive or distracting, but it exempts athletic fields, holiday decorations and lighting for statues.

The measure passed on a 3-2 vote, with Bushnell and one other supervisor voting against it. Existing lighting that doesn’t meet the new standards can remain as-is, unless it’s causing complaints.
Roman Battaglia
Roman Battaglia is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. After graduating from Oregon State University, Roman came to JPR as part of the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism in 2019. He then joined Delaware Public Media as a Report For America fellow before returning to the JPR newsroom.
See stories by Roman Battaglia
