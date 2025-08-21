Humboldt County restricts lighting with dark sky ordinance

The rules set standards for exterior lighting in unincorporated areas and create a process for residents to report lights that shine into their homes. Mark Wilson, vice president of Astronomers of Humboldt, said the ordinance will support science education by making it easier to see the stars.

“It's going to put Humboldt County in the forefront of protecting the night skies — not only in the state, but nationally and internationally," he said.

Dark sky ordinances aim to save energy, help animals that require darkness for migration and reduce light pollution from neighbors.

Eureka has its own light pollution rules, but they are less strict than the new county regulations..

Board of Supervisors Chair Michelle Bushnell said she's worried the new policy could strain code enforcement teams.

“It is going to cost more money," she said. "It is going to involve code enforcement, which it seems have a lot on their plate right now.”

The ordinance allows residents to report lighting that’s disruptive or distracting, but it exempts athletic fields, holiday decorations and lighting for statues.

The measure passed on a 3-2 vote, with Bushnell and one other supervisor voting against it. Existing lighting that doesn’t meet the new standards can remain as-is, unless it’s causing complaints.