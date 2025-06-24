Humboldt County adopts a budget with a $12 million deficit

Staff position cuts and other budget trimming have allowed the county to make progress on filling the deficit, which will improve by $3 million from last year.

Measure O, a new voter-approved sales tax, is expected to bring in around $24 million for the county. A lot of that is going to the county public works department. Earlier this month, Sheriff William Honsal said the money is desperately needed.

“We've had several building projects at the sheriff's office that have been delayed for five plus years," he said. "Higher priority emergency projects are always coming up, and that's what the priorities are."

Most of the money from the measure will be used to repair failing roads, and the rest will go to the Humboldt Transit Authority.

One supervisor was worried about a lack of parks funding, which could mean the county parks will be forced to close for the summer. During budget hearings earlier this month, Jessica Macie from the county budget office said the county needs to find a sustainable path for parks funding.

“A lot of the way we have ended up in this deficit situation is by utilizing one-time funds for ongoing expenditures.”

The drop in revenue from the cannabis industry has also contributed to the budget deficit. County staff are scheduled to return with a plan to fund parks in July.

The county is also keeping a voluntary separation program, which provides incentives for employees to quit their county jobs to save money. Last fiscal year, four employees from the county health and human services department used the program. County staff said that saved the county around $250,000, and they expect to save more next year.