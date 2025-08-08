© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Oregon’s Attorney General hears from a frustrated crowd in Ashland

Jefferson Public Radio | By Roman Battaglia
Published August 8, 2025 at 4:38 PM PDT
Two men sit at a table looking at someone speaking out of frame on the right.
Roman Battaglia
/
JPR News
Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield with State Senator Jeff Golden at a town hall in Ashland, August 7, 2025.

Oregon’s attorney general visited Ashland Thursday night to hear from residents and organizations affected by ongoing actions by the Trump administration.

A few hundred people showed up at the Southern Oregon University campus to share concerns, ranging from immigration to tariffs to climate change.

One issue raised by residents involved reports that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained several people after a raid on a marijuana farm in Southern Oregon. Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield said his office can only respond to such incidents after they occur.

“When we hear about things like that, as those get reported to us, we have an obligation that the legislature has given to us to then look into to see if there are sanctuary state violations,” he said.

Under Oregon law, state and local police are prohibited from cooperating with federal immigration officials.

State Rep. Pam Marsh, D-Ashland, said Democratic lawmakers face greater challenges under former President Donald Trump.

“Sadly, we are back to a period in which we are playing defense again," she said. "But not only defense, we are playing it against a much more insidious and much more well-prepared administration.”

Marsh said the state cannot afford to replace federal funding cuts to programs such as Medicaid. She said state lawmakers need to get more creative to fill the gaps, such as creating mobile clinics or partnering with local organizations.

State Sen. Jeff Golden took a more forceful stance.He said there are many things state lawmakers and the attorney general can’t do, and that activism is the only path forward.
Tags
Politics & Government Top StoriesOregon NewsRogue Valley NewsJeff GoldenPam MarshOregon attorney generalImmigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)Appfeed
Roman Battaglia
Roman Battaglia is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. After graduating from Oregon State University, Roman came to JPR as part of the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism in 2019. He then joined Delaware Public Media as a Report For America fellow before returning to the JPR newsroom.
See stories by Roman Battaglia
