© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

With ethics investigation concluded, Klamath County Fire District 3 looks to the future

Jefferson Public Radio | By Jane Vaughan
Published July 28, 2025 at 6:26 AM PDT
A group of people wearing brown and yellow KCFD3 turnout gear are walking into a white building.
Klamath County Fire District # 3 Facebook page
Firefighters with Klamath County Fire District 3.

In the past year, the rural district, east of Chiloquin, has faced the termination of its chief, financial uncertainty and a state ethics investigation.

The district’s board fired its chief last year over allegations of the improper use of grant funds and budget shortfalls.

The district then faced staff resignations, concerns about the board’s transparency and an investigation into board members by the Oregon Government Ethics Commission, which recently concluded with letters of education to the four members involved.

Now, the new board says it’s moving forward.

Carrie Giroux was recently sworn in with other members.

"We're making progress, whereas before, there were some issues that were happening that were not good for the department," Giroux said. "Since then, we've just been cleaning up a lot of messes,” including maintenance on vehicles and helmets.

Giroux was first appointed to the board last fall after another member resigned. She said her goals as a board member are "to help the community and be a concerned citizen."

Two of the people recently sworn in are new to the board, while two others previously served.

Board member Mike DuBois declined to comment for this story. Members Cindy Ballard and Sarah Herbert did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Board Chair Dan Hudson said he's planning a workshop on operating procedures.

"It's just us talking amongst ourselves about things we don't do because those are the things we did before, and you can't do that, and then how we go about running meetings and things like that," he said. "It's just to get the newest people up to date, so they feel more comfortable coming in and jumping in [with] both feet."

Of the four people investigated by the ethics commission, Hudson is the only one still serving on the board.

He said that this term, he plans to apply for grant funding to build a new fire station.

"We're moving forward and hopefully a lot more successful," he said.

The board’s next meeting is on Aug. 21.

Tags
Politics & Government Top StoriesOregon NewsKlamath CountyAppfeed
Jane Vaughan
Jane Vaughan is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. Jane began her journalism career as a reporter for a community newspaper in Portland, Maine. She's been a producer at New Hampshire Public Radio and worked on WNYC's On The Media.
See stories by Jane Vaughan
Federal funding for public radio has been eliminated -- it's now all up to us!
Congress and the President have spoken. While this is a devastating result, JPR's commitment to its mission and values and our resolve to achieve them remain stronger than ever. Together with NPR, we’ll continue to bring you rigorous journalism, local news, courageous storytelling, and inspired music – every day. Help us increase listener support by 25% to make up for lost federal funding.
Contribute Now