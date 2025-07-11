Klamath County Fire District 3 receives education after ethics probe

The Oregon Government Ethics Commission has decided not to fine four board members of Klamath County Fire District 3 after investigating potential violations of Oregon’s Public Meetings Law. Instead, the commission voted Friday to issue letters of education.

A preliminary review from November 2024 found the board may have violated state law by meeting outside district boundaries and failing to give adequate notice for two meetings. One notice also failed to specify where the meeting would be held.

According to materials from the Friday meeting, four board members violated state law by not providing public information about interpreters or other communication aids, meeting in executive session for provisions that did not meet statutory requirements, engaging in prohibited discussions in two executive sessions and "engaging in serial communications and failing to properly notice the public on the meetings," among other things.

The complaints were brought by former Fire Chief Christine Friend, whom the board fired last August because of budget shortfalls and alleged misuse of grant funds.

Board member Cameron Duncan said in a statement that she takes full responsibility for the procedural errors and that the board has learned from the experience.

"I appreciate the Ethics Commission's thorough investigation and their guidance throughout this process," she wrote. "The Commission has been incredibly helpful in providing education and training to help us grow as a board and better serve our community. At the end of the day, the decision to terminate the former chief was based on what we believed was in the best interest of the department and its members, and we continue to stand by that decision. The board is committed to ensuring transparency and compliance moving forward."

Board chair Dan Hudson didn't respond to requests for comment. Dennis Worden and Allison Dob declined to comment.

Dob has already left the board. Worden and Duncan will leave once new board members are sworn in on July 17. Hudson will stay on as board chair.

Some residents of the rural fire district had previously raised concerns about transparency from the board.