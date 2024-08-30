Klamath County fire district reviewing financial shortfall after chief's termination

Since then, four staff have resigned, and four more have requested to return to the special tax district, which provides fire and ambulance services in eastern Klamath County.

In light of the changes, Interim Fire Chief Nate Hussey emphasized that the district is still running, despite the turnover.

"Not everybody's getting a bunch of days off, but the doors are open, and the thing that we've got going for us the most is a galvanized crew that is determined to do everything they can to keep the doors open," he said.

Former Chief Friend said her attorney was not available for an interview before deadline.

Financial questions

Hudson said the board is currently reviewing the district’s financial situation.

Klamath County Fire District # 3 Facebook page Firefighters with Klamath County Fire District 3.

"Chief Friend has managed all that in the past, and we're struggling finding where money was spent and those kind of issues," he said.

Hudson said these issues came to light at the end of July when staff raised concerns.

Later, he said the board will conduct an open application process to find a permanent chief.

Hudson said Friend has requested a review of her termination, which the district's attorney is assessing.

Meanwhile, the district's phone number, which is used by emergency managers and other districts as a point of contact, has been disconnected, and the district has lost control over its Facebook page.

Hudson said the district's phone number was a cell phone assigned to the chief.

"When she turned it in, not sure how, but the service got disconnected. So that's one of the things we're going to re-establish and figure out why the district's phone was turned off by somebody," he said.

Board member Dennis Worden posted on the Klamath County Fire District # 3 Facebook page on Aug. 19, saying, "This Facebook page is not currently under the control of KCFD#3. We try and monitor it and respond. Please be patient we are working on all this as fast as possible."

Hudson said the Facebook page is moderated by Friend, Worden and himself.

"We've asked [Friend] to relinquish the page, and she said it's her page. So the district at this point in time does not have complete control of the page, so we're determining our next plan of action for either getting that page completely in our control or establishing another," he said.

Lack of transparency from the board

At a special meeting on Wednesday night, the board appointed Dave Matthews to fill a vacancy. That seat was left by Michael Shults, Friend's partner, who resigned when she was terminated. Friend's two sons, who were employees of the district, also resigned.

Hussey said the staff of 14 is still providing services to the community, despite the turmoil.

"Nobody is happy about this at all. And it's dramatic and a significant talking point in the community right now. And it's just unfortunate that this is where we find ourselves, but it is what it is, and we are going to work every day and doing what we do," he said.

Some residents are concerned about what they say is a lack of transparency from the board.

Chiloquin resident Helen Petersen said the board does not post meeting times or locations, agendas or minutes on its website.

"I don't know how you have a functioning board if you have no policies, bylaws, you've never taken an oath of office, you don't present your minutes. You refuse to be accountable to your community when you don't advertise a time and a location," she said.

"It's just bare, basic minimums of transparency," she continued. "I, as a constituent, I can read if you allow me to have your minutes or your agenda, but they don't even allow that. I can attend your meetings, if you give me a time and location."

Hudson said those documents are available at the station for the public to review.

"The prior administration, with Mike Shults as the board president and Christine Friend as the chief, never posted minutes, agendas, budget or any information on the website," he said. "The budget went up on the website just here this last week, and we will be posting minutes after they're approved and the treasurer's report and meeting agendas."

The board's next meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Sept. 20.

