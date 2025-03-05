Eureka City Council declares sanctuary status, defying Trump's executive order

The city joins Humboldt County and the State of California in proclaiming itself a safe place for immigrants. Eureka Councilmember Renee Contreras-DeLoach said there was an unannounced immigration raid when she lived in Utah that was traumatizing.

“It's something that I'm never going to forget, is that there were children on porches sitting waiting for parents that didn't show up, and there were children at school who were waiting who didn't get picked up," she said. "I don't ever want to contribute in any way, shape or form to something like that happening to anybody in our community.”

The proposal was supported by most people who came to speak publicly, including the local immigrant rights non-profit Centro Del Pueblo.

“It feels like a movement to repair historical mistakes made by the policies that try to dehumanize immigrants," said Centro Del Pueblo Director Brenda Pérez. "Right now, we are regaining our dignity.”

This resolution tells city police not to assist federal immigration officials unless it’s for a serious or violent crime.

Some people spoke out against the ordinance, saying it was useless virtue-signaling or worried that the city is putting the protection of undocumented immigrants above citizens.

City officials noted this ordinance doesn’t really change day-to-day operations, since it follows already-established state sanctuary laws.

President Trump ordered that federal funding be cut to sanctuary cities. But, the courts have previously upheld laws that limit local police cooperation with immigration authorities.