Josephine County voters to consider tax for veterans services in November

The levy would charge residents five cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. For an average home with an assessed value at around $226,000, the cost would be less than $12 a year.

Lisa Pickart, the director of the Veterans Service Office, said they help veterans navigate the complex web of state and federal benefits available to them.

“It stabilizes these guys,” she said. “It keeps their families healthy and together. It creates a better, healthy environment for the veterans in our community.”

On their website, the office says it helps with benefits including Property Tax Exemption, GI Bill benefits, Home Loan Programs and education assistance for veterans and their dependents. Their staff act as advocates and case managers to help veterans apply for and obtain benefits.

Pickart said they helped Josephine County veterans access the more than $77 million in benefits they got last fiscal year.

She said approving a five-year tax for their office would guarantee a steady funding source to continue their work. Their department's funding was cut in the latest county budget, which Pickart said led to a reduction in services. The proposed levy would raise an estimated $2.7 million over five years.

Chris Barnett, an air-force veteran who's also running for county commissioner, said he didn't understand the importance of VSO's until he started directing people to them as a First Sergeant.

"I have to say, the benefit that the community gets from the VSO office is just amazing," Barnett said. "These people put their money right back into the local economy."

Commissioner John West said he was convinced of the need to put the tax to a vote after hearing from a number of veterans at Wednesday’s meeting.

“It’s very apparent to me from the group that’s here, that you want it on the ballot,” West said. “I have no issue at all putting it on the ballot and supporting it on the ballot.”

Josephine County voters have consistently opposed new taxes on the ballot. But, veterans said this common-sense approach will appeal to residents.