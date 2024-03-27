Shasta County settles 2020 officer-involved shooting lawsuit for $12 million

County supervisors approved an amendment to the county budget on Tuesday to finalize the settlement. The family of Thomas Barbosa filed the lawsuit after he was shot and killed by a Shasta County Sheriff’s deputy in February, 2020. Barbosa was experiencing a mental health crisis at the time.

According to the lawsuit, Barbosa’s wife, Lupita, called 911 asking for an ambulance. At the time she said her husband, who was a veteran, was experiencing psychosis and was not a threat to himself or others.

Barbosa then followed his wife and children in his truck after they left the house. A car chase involving county deputies ended in a crash over a steep hill. Sergeant Jose Gonzalez then shot Barbosa, believing he was going to threaten another deputy with a knife.

Exactly what the money would be used for was a mystery until county staff clarified during Tuesday's meeting. The agenda item only mentioned a $12 million budget amendment for a settlement, but not the lawsuit specifically.

Supervisor Tim Garman said even he didn't know what the money was for and ask for clarification from staff.

“So much buzz was generated in the community,” he said. “I just thought we needed to give whatever answers we could to the community.”

According to the settlement, Barbosa’s children will receive over $7 million, paid out over the next 48 years.

Shasta County Director of Support Services Monica Fugitt said the county anticipates it will be reimbursed for most of the $12 million through their liability insurance.

“A settlement of this magnitude will result in an increase to future general liability insurance rates,” she said.

The rest of Barbosa’s family, including his wife, step-daughter and mother, will also receive individual payouts.

The family’s lawyers said this is one of the largest payouts for children in a civil rights death case in California in the last decade. The money will help Barbosa’s children recover from post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of their father’s death.