Shasta County Elections Commission recommends hand counting ballots in violation of state law

Jefferson Public Radio | By Roman Battaglia
Published February 27, 2024 at 5:37 AM PST
A sign in front of a large building with a clock tower on top. The sign says "County of Shasta California, Administration Center, 1450 Court Street."
Roman Battaglia
/
JPR News
The Shasta County Administration Center, where the Board of Supervisors meets.

A citizen commission in Shasta County created by right-wing politicians is recommending that county officials violate a new state law by hand-counting election ballots in future elections.

The county elections commission voted 4-1 on Monday to send a recommendation to the Board of Supervisors advocating for hand counting ballots. That’s according to Susanne Baremore, a Shasta County resident and the lone dissenting vote on the commission.

The report submitted to supervisors cited a number of election fraud conspiracy theorists and a need to restore confidence in local elections. That’s despite the county’s registrar of voters, Cathy Darling Allen, winning her most recent re-election in 2022 by almost 70% of the vote.

“It is incumbent on the County to dictate the manner in which elections are conducted,” the report said.

The commission said the county should hand-count election ballots, rather than use machines.

Shasta County supervisors already tried to have election officials hand-count ballots last year, a process that has been found to be more expensive, more time consuming and less accurate than using machines.

That effort triggered the passage of a new state law banning the hand-counting of ballots in most California elections.

Monday’s recommendation claims that state law violates the county’s rights. It cites a state election code that grants a governing board the authority to use a voting system of its choice. But, California law also requires such a system to be certified by the Secretary of State, which does not include hand-counting.

The commission’s recommendation now heads to the Board of Supervisors, which would have to enact any kind of ordinance.
Roman Battaglia
Roman Battaglia is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio.
