November 2023 Election Guide

Local elections are coming up on Nov. 7 in Oregon and California. Ballots have already begun to be sent out in both states. Here's a list of the elections occurring in each county and where you can find more information.

Paula Bronstein / AP Election worker Kristen Mun from Portland empties ballots from a ballot box at the Multnomah County Elections Division Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 in Portland, Ore.

OREGON

Curry County



Recall Brookings Mayor Ron Hedenskog: The recall effort was sparked by the reinstatement of City Manager Janell Howard in January. She had been caught shoplifting from a Fred Meyer last year and was placed on paid administrative leave. The recall petition claims Hedenskog has demonstrated a lack of respect for citizens and compromised the integrity of his office and the Brookings City Council. Read Hedenskog's response here.

Recall Brookings City Councilor Ed Schreiber: This recall effort was also sparked by the reinstatement of City Manager Janell Howard. The recall petition claims her arrest has caused extreme division within the city, and public confidence has suffered. Read Schreiber's response here.

Recall Brookings City Councilor Michelle Morosky: This recall effort was also sparked by the reinstatement of City Manager Janell Howard. The recall petition claims the city's reputation has been damaged, and there has been a lack of transparency. Read Morosky's response here.

City of Gold Beach: The city is considering the adoption of a tax on motor vehicle fuel dealers. It would be imposed on dealers when they sell or distribute motor vehicle fuel within the city. The tax would be $0.01 per gallon throughout the year, with an additional $0.03 per gallon from May 1 through Oct. 1. The money raised would be used for road construction, repair and maintenance, as well as transportation infrastructure in the city. If approved, it would take effect on July 1, 2024.

City of Port Orford: The city is considering renewing a local option levy to fund the Port Orford police department. The current measure expires June 30, 2024. This levy would renew it for five years at the cost of $1.80 per $1,000 of assessed value. If it’s not renewed, the city will have to eliminate, wholly or in part, its police department.

Douglas County



Oakland School District # 1: The measure involves bonds to improve school safety and security, upgrade the softball field and replace its gym. The district would issue up to $6 million in bonds and receive $4 million in a matching state grant. The money would be used to renovate the schools, construct a new gym and other site improvements. The cost would be $1.15 per $1,000 of assessed value.

(also in Lane County) Siuslaw School District: The measure asks voters about renewing a five-year local levy for school operations. It would cost $0.75 per $1,000 of assessed value. The current levy expires in June 2024. The money would be used to maintain current programs and provide resources for students using technology and online learning.

Jackson County



(also in Josephine County) Applegate Valley Rural Fire Protection District # 9: This measure asks voters whether the district should impose a $1.25 levy per $1,000 of assessed value. It would last for five years and be used to fund staffing and operations. It would allow for 24/7 staffing by retaining most of the positions that are currently grant funded, retain a fire marshal position that is currently grant funded and recruit and train new volunteer firefighters and medical personnel. It would also be used to replace aging fire engines and staff vehicles. If this levy does not pass, it would result in a 43% reduction in the district’s operating budget, and it would no longer be able to have 24/7 staffing.

Colestin Rural Fire Protection District: This measure proposes dissolving and liquidating this fire protection district. It says service can best be provided by annexing its land into the Jackson County Fire District 5, which would take it over. If passed, it would become effective on Jan. 1.

Rogue River Rural Fire Protection District: This measure asks whether the district should renew a 10-year tax levy for emergency services capital expenses. The levy would be $0.25 per $1,000 of assessed value and would last for 10 years. The current levy expires at the end of the fiscal year 2023-2024. The money would be used to replace and standardize fire apparatus and emergency response equipment and provide maintenance on the fire station.

Eagle Point School District No. 9: Should the district use bonds to finance capital costs throughout the district? The district has been awarded over $4 million in a state grant, but it’s only available if the bonds are approved. The money would be used to make a variety of improvements to school buildings, including replacing classroom buildings, adding classrooms and upgrading security, fire panels and lighting, among other details. The tax rate is estimated to be $1.30 per $1,000 of assessed value.

City of Rogue River: The city is facing two charter amendments, which propose changing the length of a mayor’s term from two to four years and repealing term limits for city councilors and the mayor.

Josephine County



Law Enforcement Service District: This would create a service district with a permanent tax rate of $0.99 per $1,000 of assessed value. The service district would include Cave Junction, but exclude Grants Pass and its Urban Growth Boundary. The funding would be used for patrol, dispatch and evidence services and would stabilize county patrol services, which have long been underfunded.

City of Grants Pass: The city will vote on a five-year city police and fire local option tax. This would be renewing a levy that currently expires on June 30. The levy is $1.79 per $1,000 of assessed value. It would be used to fund neighborhood patrols, detectives, criminal investigations, fire protection, fire response and other needs. If the levy does not pass, it will result in a 21% loss in current public safety funding and potential reduction or elimination of services.

Klamath County



Klamath County Museums: The measure asks voters about a five-year local levy option to support the Klamath County Museums, which include Klamath County Museum, Baldwin Hotel and Fort Klamath Museum. It would be $0.10 per $1,000 of assessed value. Since 2011, voter-approved local levies have provided a lot of funding to maintain these museums, and they now face needed building repairs and sharply increasing costs. The money would be used to continue museum programs, expand public access and maintain the facilities.

CALIFORNIA

Humboldt County

Local board seats up for election:



Blue Lake Fire Protection District, 3 seats, 4 year terms



Blue Lake Fire Protection District, 2 seats, 2 year terms



Garberville Fire Protection District, 2 seats, 4 year terms



Hydesville County Water District, 3 seats, 4 year terms



Orick Community Services District, 3 seats, 4 year terms



Orick Community Services District, 1 seat, 2 year term



Orleans Community Services District, 2 seats, 4 year terms



Orleans Community Services District, 1 seat, 2 year term



North Humboldt Recreation & Park District, 3 seats, 4 year terms



Peninsula Community Services District, 3 seats, 4 year terms

Shasta County

Hand counting or machines?

Shasta County had been planning to implement a way to hand-count every ballot in future elections, led by a right-wing majority on the board of supervisors. But that plan drew attention from state lawmakers, who recently passed a new law banning hand-counting in the state for most elections. Hand counting has been found to be more expensive, more time consuming and less accurate than using machines to count the votes. Because the bill took effect immediately, it will have an impact on plans for the Nov. 7 election. In an interview with Shasta Scout, County Clerk Cathy Darling Allen said the county will not be hand-counting ballots and will return to its long-standing use of machines. Darling Allen said there should be no change to voter's experience during this election.



Gateway Unified School District: One seat on the school district board is up for election after then-board president Cherrill Clifford resigned in February after controversy over the firing of a long-time superintendent. The school board failed to appoint someone to fill the seat, sending it to a special election. Two candidates will appear on the ballot:

Camille King: King has focused on encouraging parental involvement in schools. She cites the COVID-19 pandemic as inspiring her to run for the board seat, frustrated by mandatory masking and testing requirements. Casey Bowden: Bowden has a son attending the school district and has been involved in district affairs in the past. In an interview with the Shasta Scout, Bowden said he was on the panel interviewing the new candidates for superintendent. Bowden says he wants to focus on stabilizing the district, avoiding litigation or costly financial decisions and helping kids be set up for success at home before they come to school.

Shasta Fire Protection District formation measures: Two measures are up for proposal in the community of Shasta, west of Redding.

Measure A would form a new Shasta Fire Protection District to provide fire protection services. Services are currently provided by the Shasta Community Services District, which also provides water for residents. This measure would create a stand-alone fire district led by a three-member board of directors. The fire department would be staffed by volunteers and funded by existing property tax revenues, as well as additional funding from Measure B. Measure B would approve a special tax of $20 per year per parcel of land within the district. The tax, which could be increased by a 2% annual cost of living adjustment, is expected to generate around $26,000 annually for the proposed fire district. The money is expected to be used for staffing.

Siskiyou County

