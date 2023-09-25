Recall approved for Shasta County Supervisor Kevin Crye

Shasta County Supervisor Kevin Crye will face a recall election next year. He’s been targeted by a group that claims the supervisor hasn’t delivered on his promises to unite the county.

Crye was one of three supervisors that voted to dump the county’s existing voting system, in favor of a costly plan to hand-count ballots in future elections. That was based on unproven claims of election fraud.

Crye has only been in office since January. He won election in his district, which represents most of Redding, by less than 100 votes.

The recall committee submitted 5,106 signatures for the recall, and nearly all of them, 4,929, were approved by the elections department. 14 of the rejected signatures were duplicates, and 15 were withdrawn.

Elections officials will now present the recall petition to the county supervisors next week, and let them choose the date for the election. It’s likely to be scheduled at the same time as the presidential primary on March 5th, or sometime in January.

Because of the recall, now all but one of Shasta County's supervisors will face an election next year. Supervisors Mary Rickert, Tim Garman and Patrick Jones were already due for elections in November, 2024.