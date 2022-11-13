© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Skarlatos concedes to Hoyle in the 4th Congressional District race

KLCC | By Brian Bull,
Chris Lehman
Published November 13, 2022 at 7:48 AM PST
Republican candidate for Oregon's 4th House District Alek Skarlatos (L); Democratic candidate Val Hoyle (R)
Alek Skarlatos campaign website; Brian Bull
/
Republican candidate for Oregon's 4th House District Alek Skarlatos (L); Democratic candidate Val Hoyle (R)

Alek Skarlatos conceded his race for Oregon’s 4th Congressional District Thursday evening. The Roseburg Republican made his announcement shortly after the Associated Press called the race in favor of Val Hoyle, a Democrat from Springfield.

Alek Skarlatos conceded his race for Oregon’s 4th Congressional District Thursday evening. The Roseburg Republican made his announcement shortly after the Associated Press called the race in favor of Val Hoyle, a Democrat from Springfield.

Early returns on Election Night showed the two neck-and-neck, but that was in many rural counties, an early sign of trouble for Skarlatos. When Lane and Lincoln counties’ ballots were added, Hoyle’s lead grew by 10 percentage points. The Oregonian shortly called the race for Hoyle, but a Skarlatos campaign coordinator told KLCC that they knew the race would be close, and did not concede, adding there were "a lot of votes to count still."

Hoyle herself declared victory on Election Night. The latest results posted on the Oregon Secretary of State’s website shows Hoyle received 50.91% of the vote, compared to Skarlatos who had 42.90%.

The race was a lively and contentious one, with the candidates seeking to replace long-time Congressman Peter DeFazio, who is retiring after 18 terms. Opensecrets.org showed Skarlatos had nearly twice as much money as Hoyle in his campaign war chest, or $3.9 million contrasted to $2.2 million. But the district leaned Democratic, giving Hoyle an immediate advantage.

Three other candidates were on the ballot for the 4th Congressional District race: Mike Beilstein (Pacific Green/Progressive), Levi Leatherberry (Independent/Libertarian), and Jim Howard (Constitution).

At a labor event in August 2021, Rep. Peter DeFazio talks to union members in Springfield, OR.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
At a labor event in August 2021, Rep. Peter DeFazio talks to union members in Springfield, OR.

At a recent Springfield event in his honor, DeFazio told KLCC that after he retires from Congress, he’ll teach himself to fly-fish again, then continued advocating for issues he believes in, including labor issues, transit, and working on a new trade policy for the U.S.

“It’s a good combination,” said DeFazio. “With a little beer thrown in.”

©2022, KLCC.

Tags
Politics & Government Top StoriesOregon NewsFourth Congressional districtCongressElection 2022Election Results 2022 | OregonAppfeed
Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. He is a 20-year reporter who has worked at NPR, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including three Edward R. Murrow Awards and the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award in 2012.
See stories by Brian Bull
Chris Lehman
Chris Lehman covers the Oregon state capitol for JPR as part of the Northwest News Network, a group of 12 Northwest public radio organizations which collaborate on regional news coverage. Chris graduated from Temple University with a journalism degree in 1997. He began his career producing arts features for Red River Public Radio in Shreveport, Louisiana and has been a reporter/announcer for NPR station WNIJ in DeKalb, Illinois. Chris has also reported from overseas, filing stories from Iraq, Burkina Faso, El Salvador, Northern Ireland, Zimbabwe and Uganda.
See stories by Chris Lehman
Print
Your support is vital to JPR's ability to cover regional issues, and bring you fact-based news.
Contribute Now