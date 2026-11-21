From elaborate dishes once reserved for the wealthy to colorful holiday salads, gelatin has a long history at the American table.

On this episode of Underground History, host Chelsea Rose speaks with Kelly Cannon-Miller, executive director of Bend’s Deschutes Historical Museum, about that history and the museum’s Holiday Gelatin Salad Show on Dec. 12.

Love it or hate it, a holiday gelatin salad offers a chance to get creative — and share a family tradition.

Follow the preparations on the museum’s Facebook and Instagram pages. Those interested in entering a family favorite can find participation details through the event listing.

Event

The Holiday Gelatin Salad Show takes place Saturday, Dec. 12, from noon to 2 p.m. at Central Library, Community 3, in Bend. Viewing begins at noon, with judging at 12:30 p.m. To enter, bring your gelatin creation, recipe and completed entry form between 11 a.m. and noon. Only judges may taste the entries.

Guest

Kelly Cannon-Miller, executive director, Deschutes Historical Museum