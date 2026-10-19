How Astoria shaped Oregon’s gothic icon, Vampira
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On this episode of Underground History, host Chelsea Rose speaks with Chelsea Vaughn, curator of the Clatsop County Historical Society. They discuss a popular walking tour dedicated to the life of Finnish American Maila Nurmi, better known as her alter ego, Vampira: Oregon's own trailblazing gothic icon.
Learn more about Nurmi’s life by taking the historical society’s nine-stop tour or picking up a copy of “Glamour Ghoul: The Passions and Pain of the Real Vampira, Maila Nurmi,” published by Feral House Press.
Guest
- Chelsea Vaughn, deputy director and curator, Clatsop County Historical Society