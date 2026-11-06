Unbroken spirit: how Black homesteader Letitia Carson made Oregon history

When Black pioneer Letitia Carson arrived in Oregon via the Oregon Trail in 1845, she embarked on a remarkable journey of resilience. Zachary Stocks, executive director of the Oregon Black Pioneers, described Leticia's story as unique in many ways. She was born into slavery in Kentucky, according to the Letitia Carson Legacy Project at Oregon State University. But her story in Oregon was the focus of Stocks' discussion with Chelsea Rose, host of Underground History.

"After arriving with Irish immigrant David Carson, Letitia settled in the Soap Creek Valley," Stocks said. "The couple lived as a farm family with their two children until David died unexpectedly in 1852 without leaving a will. Because they were unmarried and state laws created uncertainty regarding inheritance rights for Black Americans, Letitia and her children were displaced following an estate sale in 1853."

Stocks described how Letitia successfully fought back using the court system. Guided by neighbor witness testimony, she won compensation for her seven years of service on her own land and received compensation for the cattle illegally sold from her estate.

Letitia was forced to move from her land, now owned by Oregon State University, and settled in Douglas County. Letitia went on to secure a historic land claim under the Federal Homestead Act.

"And when she received her homestead patent in 1869, she was one of only 70 people in the entire state of Oregon to receive a patent that very first day," Stocks said.

Stocks emphasized the magnitude of Letitia's groundbreaking achievement at the time.

"To our knowledge, there's no other Black person in the entire nation who received a Homestead Act patent prior to Letitia Carson," Stocks said.

After moving to her Myrtle Creek property, Letitia established a successful farm, planting over 100 fruit trees, raising livestock, and constructing a granary and smokehouse.

"Our roots in this place go back as deep as they can go for any people who are not indigenous to this land" Stocks said, referring to the earliest presence of Black people in Oregon.

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