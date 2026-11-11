Beyond the uniform: retired Colonel Pam Mindt on 39 years of service, invisible wounds, and the long journey home for veterans

When Pam Mindt raised her right hand in January 1977 as a high school senior in rural Nebraska, she sought a practical pathway to higher education. Enlisting as an E-1 in the Women's Army Corps to secure tuition assistance, she began a career that would span nearly four decades with combat deployments to both Iraq and Afghanistan before her retirement as a full Colonel in 2016. Her remarkable trajectory from entry-level enlistee to senior commander—a transition known in military culture as a "Mustang"—shaped an empathetic leadership philosophy grounded in the daily realities of frontline troops.

Throughout her command experience, Colonel Mindt recognized that military service extends far beyond the individual wearing the boots.

"When you send soldiers and servicemembers to war, you're sending their family to war," Mindt said.

As a commander overseeing troops deployed in high-threat combat zones, she made a practice of writing personal letters to her soldiers' families every three months to assure them of their loved one's well-being and contribution. In her view, sustained support for families before, during, and after deployment is a fundamental ethical duty of military leadership and community care.

Courtesy of Pam Mindt Retired Army Colonel Pam Mindt in Nebraska.

Beyond operational command, Colonel Mindt holds a master's degree in social work and served as a licensed clinical social worker directing Combat Stress Control detachments. These specialized units were established to deliver immediate mental health support on the ground, helping service members process traumatic events—from improvised explosive device detonations to intense firefights—before psychological wounds harden into chronic conditions.

"Post-traumatic stress disorder with anxiety and depression is a health issue," Mindt said, challenging pervasive societal stigmas surrounding psychological injury.

Re-entering civilian life introduces profound psychological and social friction. Veterans often grapple with hypervigilance, isolation, and a feeling of disconnection from a civilian public unaccustomed to the harsh realities of wartime service. Transitioning home requires unlearning survival mechanisms and rebuilding a sense of purpose.

"There are so many different ways that can help veterans find pause and find a new identity because they can't go back to the way they were," Mindt said.

She advocates for expanding non-traditional adjunct therapies—including equine therapy, acupuncture, and agricultural partnerships like beekeeping—to accommodate individual healing needs.

The transition process is further compounded by institutional obstacles. Under current federal law, medically retired veterans with fewer than 20 years of service face a dollar-for-dollar offset where their VA disability compensation is deducted from their military retirement pay.

"So there's like 54,000 service members who are medically retired that have their VA (costs) taken out of their pension," Mindt said, highlighting a financial burden that places severe stress on wounded veterans and their families.

Despite systemic challenges, Colonel Mindt remains steadfast in her message of resilience for returning service members.

"You were put in positions that were difficult and you made it through. Don't give up," Mindt said.

Healing requires patience, community support, and the courage to seek connection, ensuring that those who served find honor, dignity, and peace on the road back home.

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