Pass the turkey and family drama: your guide to navigating holiday gatherings

When families gather around the Thanksgiving table this month, two things are almost guaranteed to be served in generous helpings: incredible food and unforgettable family drama. Whether navigating awkward political conversations across the dinner table or trying to pull off a seamless multi-course feast, holiday gatherings can sometimes put even the most resilient to the test.

On this episode of JX Reads, book guides, Sami Pierson, Director of the Coos Bay Public Library, Megan Isser, owner of Bloomsbury Books in Ashland, and Heather Holben, Audience Services Coordinator at JPR, curate a fun holiday reading list. From old-fashioned classic matchmaking scandals and quirky modern family sagas to transformative hosting guides and mouthwatering cookbooks, these titles offer the perfect literary escape for the holiday season.

Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen

Long before modern holiday gatherings, family dynamics were already a complex, high-stakes sport. Classic literature reminds us that navigating relatives and romance has always required finesse, a point highlighted by Holben. Set in early 19th-century England, Jane Austen's beloved novel follows the Bennet family as five sisters enter the dating pool simultaneously under the watchful, anxious eye of their mother and the detachment of their father. Austen captures the calculated formality of 1800s matchmaking, where parental anxiety, financial status, and chaperoned events dictated every interaction.

"All of her books involve family drama," Holben said. "But Pride and Prejudice, I think, is one of the best examples because five sisters in one household all getting into the dating pool at once is bound to create some drama and interesting conversation. The interactions with the family members are always one of my favorite parts."

How to Commit a Post-Colonial Murder by Nina McConigley

Shifting from historical England to modern American history, Nina McConigley’s debut novel explores how cultural shifts and historical trauma shape family dynamics across generations. The narrative centers on an Indian immigrant family making a dramatic transition as they settle into the American Midwest starting in the late 1970s and 1980s.

"They do get into some colonial history and post-colonial trauma, and the family that it centers on immigrated from India and moved to the Midwest," Holben said. The novel delves into the unspoken friction and cultural adjustment of building a new life in the heartland, demonstrating how time can both fracture and heal complex familial bonds.

The Art of Fighting by Priya Parker

While many families spend the holidays trying desperately to avoid conflict, author and interpersonal dynamics expert Priya Parker suggests that fighting might actually be the key to healthier relationships. In this non-fiction follow-up to The Art of Gathering, Parker argues that American culture's allergy to conflict creates unnecessary isolation.

"This book really focuses on the fact that fighting is essential to connection and that especially in American culture, we're so allergic to conflict that it actually perpetuates loneliness because we tend to exit situations that have any sort of disagreement," Isser said.

Parker breaks conflict down into three distinct phases—the tear, the grapple, and the cleave—and encourages readers to cultivate a "warm room" capable of handling honest disagreement.

"It just reminds you, it's okay to disagree if you have the tools to talk about it," Isser said.

The Irish Goodbye by Heather Amy O'Neal

For those who prefer conflict avoidance over open discussion, Heather Amy O'Neal's fast-paced novel presents a humorously relatable, if cautionary, portrait of family communication breakdown. The story follows a family where sweeping problems under the rug is an art form, leading members to slip away unannounced.

"The whole theme acts like everything's okay even though under the surface everything's a wreck," Pierson said. "I think everybody has swept something under the rug at some point, and all it does is fester."

Despite the underlying tension, Pierson notes that the book hits close to home and rewards readers with a deeply satisfying resolution.

Whale Harbor by Mary Beth Keane

Spanning 1960s Ireland, Montana, and New York, Mary Beth Keane's sweeping multigenerational saga explores the painful rift and ultimate resilience of a large family. After the sudden death of their mother, a overwhelmed father of eleven children makes the heartbreaking decision to send his children away to different locations. Written by an award-winning author, the story weaves mystery, love, and forgiveness into an emotional masterpiece.

"This father has 11 children and the mother dies," Isser said. "And he basically decides, I can't handle all these kids myself so I have to tell them where to go. And he sends them off. So, this whole novel really brings this family together, and apart, and together, and apart in the way that families do," Isser said.

The Family Fang by Kevin Wilson

Families involved in the arts bring a whole new meaning to performance pressure. Kevin Wilson's (Amazon Book of the Year) winner centers on a pair of eccentric performance artists who have spent decades making their reluctant children unwitting props in their public art pieces. When the adult siblings are drawn back home for one final grand spectacle, chaotic hilarity ensues.

"The children have been reluctant participants their entire lives and now they're forced into another situation that goes comically wrong," Pierson said.

Nothing to See Here by Kevin Wilson

Wilson doubles down on bizarre family dynamics in another award-winning favorite. The novel follows a young woman hired as a nanny for two step-children who possess a startling physical trait: whenever they experience intense emotion, they spontaneously combust. Beyond the fantastical premise, the book captures sweet, heartwarming moments as the nanny forms a protective bond with the children.

"This is one of my all-time favorites; one of those books you think about years later," Pierson said. "It's about two kids where a woman's brought in to be their nanny because their father and stepmother don't want anything to do with them because they spontaneously start on fire."

Wreck by Katherine Newman

Holiday stress often falls heaviest on mothers managing multiple generations. Katherine Newman's witty novel follows Rocky, an anxious mother whose adult children return home for Thanksgiving dinner, triggering a wave of maternal neuroses and hilarious internal monologues. Newman balances anxieties about middle age and peripheral tragedies with warmth and humor.

"It's about how you want your family to be a certain way, but they're not," Isser said. "It's definitely for what we call these days the sandwich generation ... the generation of people who have children and aging parents and we're stuck in the middle and dealing with our own weird health things that are surfacing in middle age."

Guesting by Gail Simmons

Before sitting down to dinner, guests and hosts alike must navigate the unspoken rules of holiday hospitality. Top Chef judge and culinary writer Gail Simmons delivers a practical nonfiction guide designed to make every attendee a helpful, welcome presence. She offers advice on gift etiquette, conversation starters, offering to help cleanup, and more.

"She has written a manual for how to be a good guest, and how to be what she calls additive to a family or a gathering," Isser said. "I think it's a great book for young adults who aren't yet taking it personally."

The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World by Robin Wall Kimmerer

Reflecting the true spirit of Thanksgiving, Indigenous scientist, poet, and philosopher Robin Wall Kimmerer offers a meditative reflection on gratitude and community. Drawing on the natural world, Kimmerer uses the serviceberry tree as an illustration of nature's inherent generosity. She encourages readers to rethink capitalist accumulation and foster deeper connections with neighbors through shared abundance.

"She talks about how trees, for instance, have so much to give that it would be silly to keep it all to themselves," Holben said. "So, as humans, we need to evaluate what we have, be grateful for it, and then share it."

All I Think About Is Food by Mamrie Hart

For those prioritizing the menu over the drama, comedian and former bartender Mamrie Hart delivers a narrative vegetarian cookbook packed with personality. Blending mouthwatering alternative holiday dishes with custom cocktail pairings, Hart offers a lively culinary journey. Complemented by beautiful photography and serving suggestions, it caters to vegetarians and cocktail enthusiasts alike.

"The book itself is narrative, so you get stories behind the recipes," Holben said.

A Taste of Country Cooking by Edna Lewis

Celebrating its 50th edition, Edna Lewis's 1976 classic remains a cornerstone of American culinary history. Born in 1916 in Freetown, Virginia—a farming community established by emancipated slaves—Lewis pioneered the farm-to-table movement and elevated Southern cooking onto the global stage. From pan-fried chicken to seasonal stews, Lewis's work remains an essential historical legacy.

"Edna Lewis was proclaimed the reason American southern food was proclaimed one of the world's greatest cuisines after this book was printed," Isser said.

Spanglish by Monte Carlo

Chef Monte Carlo brings a vibrant celebration of bicultural heritage to the kitchen, combining short stories, vivid food photography, and authentic Puerto Rican recipes. The book chronicles her personal journey relocating to the U.S. mainland and learning to navigate two distinct cultural identity landscapes. Culinary highlights include indulge-worthy comfort foods like steak and cheese empanadas.

"Her stories are about living that bicultural lifestyle where she's Puerto Rican but has to navigate between the two, with wonderful recipes in here and beautiful pictures," Pierson said.

Cuisine to Kill For by Amy Bruni

Combining spooky season thrills with culinary history, author Amy Bruni delivers an unexpected pairing of global true crime, hauntings, and historical recipes. Bruni conducted extensive archival research to match period-appropriate dishes with notorious historical incidents.

"They pair recipes with it from the time of whenever this incident happened," Pierson said. "And some of the recipes, you're like, 'Wow, okay, I'm not sure I'd try that,' but it's very interesting," Pierson said. The result is a dark, fascinating conversation starter for the dinner table.

Somebody Feed Phil by Phil Rosenthal

Inspired by his hit food travel show, TV personality Phil Rosenthal shares behind-the-scenes stories, vibrant travel photography, and fan-favorite recipes from around the globe in this companion cookbook. Rosenthal's humorous, enthusiastic approach to exploring international culture through food provides endless inspiration for adventurous eaters.

"I think Phil Rosenthal kind of shows the world how to be a good guest with his bubbly personality and friendly nature," Holben said.

Simply Ina by Ina Garten

Barefoot Contessa Ina Garten returns with a practical cookbook focused on stress-free hosting, prep-ahead dishes, and clever kitchen hacks for busy home cooks. Garten's warm, accessible style ensures hosts can actually enjoy their own holiday parties.

"These are all focused on prepping ahead of time and shortcuts," Isser said. "And she has this term called 'hot rodding,' which is how to use leftovers and revitalize them."

Simple Too by Yotam Ottolenghi

Renowned chef Yotam Ottolenghi presents a visually stunning follow-up to his popular cookbook Simple, focusing on bold, vegetable-forward dishes that require minimal effort but yield maximum flavor. Featuring gorgeous cover art and accessible ingredients, it is a perfect addition to any modern holiday table.

"His recipes are also very simple, vegetable forward, easy to prepare," Isser said. "But filled with flavor and just so beautiful to look at."

JPR Senior Producer, Natalie Golay Jefferson Exchange host Mike Green is joined in the JPR studio on Nov. 10, 2026 by (clockwise): Heather Holben, JPR audience services coodinator; Megan Isser, owner of Bloomsbury Books in Ashland; and Sami Pierson, director of the Coos Bay Public Library. JPR engineer and associate producer Morgan Ackley is in the engineering booth.

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