Southern Oregon Pride founder reflects on 16 years as new president takes over

Southern Oregon Pride founder Gina DuQuenne is handing over leadership to Jolie Balocca as the organization prepares for its annual parade and festival in Ashland.

Founded in 2010, Southern Oregon Pride brings together LGBTQ+ people and allies from across the Rogue Valley. This year’s celebration runs Oct. 11-18, with DuQuenne serving as grand marshal of the parade Saturday, Oct. 17.

Photo courtesy of Jolie Balocca. Jolie Balocca is the new president of SO Pride.

DuQuenne said starting Pride after moving to Ashland showed her how one person could help change a community.

“Pride is so much bigger than the parade,” DuQuenne said. “And that agency is so important for everybody to know they have that; and they have the ability to live authentically and to be loved and to be yourself and show up every day 100% as you.”

Balocca, the organization’s new president, said she wants people to feel welcome and connected.

“It's just important that everybody feel welcome and know that this is a place where they belong,” Balocca said. “Wherever they go, this is where they're going to be embraced with open arms.”

The celebration features a weekend of music, dancing and community events, including a parade through downtown Ashland, a festival in Lithia Park and a closing drag brunch.

“When I think about where we were, where we are, and where we're going, there is no limit to where we can go,” DuQuenne said.

JPR engineer and associate producer Morgan Ackley Jefferson Exchange host Mike Green is with Southern Oregon Pride Parade and Festival organizers Gina Duquenne (center) and Jolie Balocca. DuQuenne is the founder of SO Pride and serving as the Grand Marshal of the 2026 SO Pride Parade on Oct. 17. Balocca is the new president of SO Pride.

Events

Friday, Oct. 16: Queeruphoria at the Historic Ashland Armory. Doors open at 8 p.m. See the event page for tickets and details.

Saturday, Oct. 17: Southern Oregon Pride Parade begins at noon on Main Street at Union Street and continues to Lithia Park.

Saturday, Oct. 17: Southern Oregon Pride Festival at the Lithia Park Bandshell following the parade, with vendors and a beer garden.

Sunday, Oct. 18: Drag brunch at Paschal Winery, beginning at 11 a.m.

Guests